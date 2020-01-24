Haterdictorian: Black Texas High School Senior Banned From Prom And Graduation Unless He Cuts His Locs

Black Texas High School Senior Banned From Prom And Graduation Over Locs

A Texas high school is on some evil f**ks#!t and need to be addressed appropriately.

According to a story in the Washington Post, 18-year-old DeAndre Arnold will not about allowed to attend his Barbers Hill High School prom nor walk in his graduation if he does not cut off his locs, locs that he has been growing since he was in seventh grade.

Throughout his school career DeAndre’s mother had cornrowed or tied up his locs so that he would meet the school’s dress code (school dress codes are racist trash that doesn’t do anything to enrich student’s education, only serve as distractions, but we digress).

Shortly before Christmas break, DeAndre and his mother were called to the principal’s office where they were issued an ultimatum, cut the hair or serve in-school suspension indefinitely.

The Arnold family contends the dress-code policy concerning male hair was changed in the middle of the school year, they said in a Monday night school board meeting. The school district is standing firm on its policy, which states male students can’t have their hair “gathered or worn in a style that would allow the hair to extend below” the collar, earlobes and eyes when let down.

WHO THE F**K CARES?!?! HOW DOES THIS IN ANY WAY AFFECT THE EDUCATION OF THE STUDENTS?!?!?!!?!

“My hair has nothing to do with my ‘excellence,’ as we say in Barbers Hill,” the teenager told the station. “How smart I am, what job I’m going to get — my hair doesn’t determine that. I determine that for my character.”

Check out what else DeAndre and his mom had to say in the video below.

This country has more bulls#!t, racist, sexist, and arbitrary rules than a little bit. F**k this school and any school like it.