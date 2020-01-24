New Couple? Rumors Swirl That Tracee Ellis Ross & Kenya Barris Are Black-ish Booed Up

Rumors Swirl That Tracee Ellis Ross & Kenya Barris Are Dating

There are rumors swirling that there’s a real-life Black-ish romance brewing. The show’s creator Kenya Barris and the show’s star Tracee Ellis Ross are reportedly dating. The news comes from LoveBScott who reports that multiple sources confirm that they’re romantically linked.

It’s unclear how long the maybe couple has been “dating.”

Tracee plays Dr. Rainbow Johnson in Kenya’s comedy series that’s loosely adapted on Kenya’s life. Kenya filed for divorce from his wife of 20 years, Dr. Rania “Rainbow” Barris, in August of 2019 after a previous divorce filing and reconciliation in 2014.

Tracee likes to keep her love life pretty private. The only man she’s been publicly linked to is music exec Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam, the brother of Akon.

Back in 2017 at Glamour’s Women of the Year Summit, she opened up about the way some people respond to her being a 45-year-old woman whose unwed and without children. “My life is mine,” said Tracee.

“I’ve built a really incredible life, and I have become a woman that I am very proud to be. And then someone just walks up to you and is like, ‘You know, a friend of mine adopted at 52. It is never too late for your life to have meaning, sweetie!’ And my worth just gets diminished as I am reminded that I have failed on the marriage and the carriage counts. Me — this bold, liberated, independent woman. I work out, I eat well, I mostly show up to work on time. I’m a good friend, a solid daughter, a hard worker, my credit’s good, I take out the garbage before it gets smelly, I recycle and I’ve won a golden globe! I mean, I’m killing it! So why do I get snagged this way? As if all that I’ve done and everything that who I am doesn’t matter. And I look back and I think about all the ways that we’re told those two hashtag goals #beingchosen and #havingkids are what makes you worthy. […] “I got out my journal and i’m sitting there and i’m free writing and maybe I’m having a conversation with my inner child, and i write down these words: my life is mine.” My life is mine. Those words like stopped me in my tracks and honestly they brought tears to my eyes.”

Live your life, Queen. If Kenya’s part of that then good for him.

What do YOU think about a possible Kenya Barris/Tracee Ellis Ross romance???