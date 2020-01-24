The Breakfast Club: Dame Dash Talks Legal Troubles, The Failures Of Our School System & More [Video]

Dame Dash Returns To The Breakfast Club To Talk Business

Whether you love him or hate him, Dame Dash is still one of the most interesting people you can interview–and that’s why The Breakfast Club keeps inviting him back on the show.

In the midst of some headlines about both legal and financial troubles, Dash took to the radio show to clear up all the rumors about him. The former music exec calls the lawsuits against him frivolous and seems confident that he’ll beat them all. Later, he moves onto talking about his upcoming business endeavors, which include a rock album and several original television shows.

Of course, we’re talking about Dame Dash here, so those topics were just the tip of the iceberg. Check out the interview down below to hear all the knowledge he had to drop.