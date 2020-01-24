So Sad: Angela Simmons Tells 3-Year-Old His Dad Is Deceased, Breaks Down Into Tears [Video]

Angela Simmons Shares How She Explained To Son His Father Is Gone

Angela Simmons, whose ex-fiancee was killed in 2018, it already having tough conversations about his death with her curious toddler. The reality star shared what the conversation was like with her life coach during a clip of “Growing Up Hip Hop”, and she could barely keep it together.

“I was with my son, and super emotional right, even to talk about it. He was looking out the window and he’s like, ‘Daddy, white car,'” Angela Simmons said while tearing up. “I question him, ‘Where do you see him?’ or ‘Who is Daddy? What does he look like?’ I’m asking him. I’m like, ‘Do you want to see your dad?’ and he’s like, ‘Yes.’ So he comes over and I start showing him videos and pictures and stuff, and he stopped. It’s not like he’s full conversational yet, so this is what kind of makes it emotional. He was like, ‘Is he alive?'”

Shocked at his curiosity, but she kept it honest.

“I was just like, ‘No. He’s not.'” The reality star then explained what she told him next. “This is the first time I’m having to explain it to him, which is, like, super sad, because he’s three. How do you explain to a 3-year-old that they’re never going to see them again? Other than my own way, which is like, ‘He’s in Heaven, he’s with God.’ [I say] all of the great things, then he kind of laid his head in my chest– and told me he was sad.”

Hit play to hear it.