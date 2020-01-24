Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Brings Out Atlanta’s Coolest Somebodies For 15th Annual Art, Beats + Lyrics

15th Annual Art, Beats + Lyrics Dazzles Atlanta

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey brought out ALL of Atlanta to its 15th annual ‘Art, Beats + Lyrics’ extravaganza where culture, creativity and the coolest somebodies in town linked up for another dazzling night of FREE FUN, fly ‘fits and fellowship.

Guests (who survived the never-ending line outside) were treated to complimentary cocktails, interactive activations, great music and an immersive art viewing experience in the heart of State Farm arena.

The city’s first hot ticket event of 2020 was a vibe of all vibes that reached capacity after only two hours and attracted a bevy of celebs that included Big K.R.I.T., Pastor Troy and the villainous Bertrand Boyd who betrayed Queen & Slim. (And yes, people wanted to fight him!)

Special guest performers Phonte & Rapper Big Pooh (Little Brother) closed out an exciting evening with a crowd-pleasing medley of jams that still hit like they did when they dropped over a decade ago.

For more info on Art, Beats + Lyrics, click here and to bid on famed AB+L curator Dwayne “Dubelyoo”

Wright of Cult Creative’s original artwork click here.

The exclusive auction supports the National Museum of African American Music that partnered with Jack Honey in commemoration of the 15 year anniversary of Art, Beats and Lyrics (AB+L).