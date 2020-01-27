10 Courses That Will Help You Level Up Your Game Professionally

With an entire new year ahead of you, you’re presented with plenty of opportunities to step up your A-game at work and prove that you’re worthy of a big, fat raise or promotion — maybe even both.

To make sure that the odds are in your favor, you must also put in the work. And that means beefing up your skill set and making yourself more useful and indispensable.

Below, you’ll find ten discounted courses that will help you level up your game professionally.

The Ultimate Facebook Marketing Certification Bundle

Reach millions of active Facebook users with this bundle that teaches you how to put together ads that can drive revenue to your business. From defining an audience to optimizing pages to writing posts that convert, it fills you in on the marketing hacks you can wield to propel your business to success. It’s usually $1,400, but you can get it on sale now for $29.

The Ultimate Google Analytics Mastery Bundle

There’s no use in producing content if you have no idea how it’s even performing on the web. This Google Analytics master class will introduce you to the SEO and CRO, allowing you to better optimize and track the performance of your sites. Right now, you can get it for $19.99.

The School of Graphic Design Mastery Bundle

Whether for creating an email campaign, an event page, or a social media story, graphic design skills are always handy. In this bundle, you’ll go through beginner and intermediate design classes and be acquainted with top design programs like Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe XD, and InDesign. Usually $1,400, it’s on sale now for $39.

The Complete Business Skills Mastery Bundle

Enhance your soft skills with this bundle that will make you a more effective worker and leader. Expect to get help in improving your public speaking, critical thinking, and knowledge management skills. Get the bundle on sale for $39.99.

The Digital Content Creators Master Class Bundle

Content makes the internet go ’round, and with this bundle, you’ll learn the secrets in crafting growth-worthy content for Instagram, YouTube, and other major social platforms. Regularly retailing for $1,600, you can get it now for only $29.

Microsoft Excel from Beginner to Advanced

From number crunching to data analysis and visualization, Microsoft Excel can do wonders for your productivity. This bundle is designed to help you master various Excel tools to execute any task with confidence. Snag it on sale for $10.99.

The Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle

Digital marketing can be overwhelming to newbies, but this bundle will tackle every facet in a digestible manner. It covers everything from email marketing and SEO to Google AdWords and Amazon marketing. Typically $1265.95, get it on sale for $37.

The Complete Six Sigma Training & Certification Bundle

Gunning to be a manager someday? Beef up on your managerial skills now by learning Six Sigma, a management methodology that aims to eliminate defects in business processes. In this course, you’ll receive training on Six Sigma so you can raise your earning potential. For a limited time, you can get it for $59.

The Essential Microsoft Excel Lifetime Bundle

Want further Excel training? This bundle is primarily centered on teaching you the ins and outs of data analysis and utilizing Pivot Tables. Typically retailing for $835, you can get it on sale now for $9.99.

The Complete Excel Pro Tips Certification Bundle

And last but not least is another Excel-centered bundle that can help you master Excel tools and techniques. Taught by experts, discover all the secrets to formatting, data visualization, analysis, and more.