Lose the Wires With These Sleek Wireless Chargers

There may come a time in the distant future where cables will be rendered obsolete. In fact, it’s starting to happen now. People are ditching wired earphones for wireless ones, traditional connectors for Bluetooth transfers, and charging cables for wireless charging pads.

If you want to enjoy ultimate flexibility, it’s high time to embrace the wireless life. You can start by switching to Qi charging pads to make juicing up your tech collection more convenient.

Have a look at these deals on premium wireless charging tools:

iPM 3-in-1 Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods Wireless Charging Dock

Refuel your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods all at once with this charging dock. With built-in intelligent recognition, it’s capable of identifying the power needs of your device and fulfilling them accordingly. Usually $119.99, it’s now on sale for $44.99.

iPM 3-in-1 Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods Wireless Charging Dock – $44.99

OMNIA Q2 True Wireless 2+1 Fast Charging Stand

It doesn’t matter whether you have an Apple or Android phone — this charging stand can accommodate both. It can even juice up two devices at once, including smaller items like the Apple Watch and AirPods. Right now, you can get it on sale for $75.

OMNIA Q2 True Wireless 2+1 Fast Charging Stand – $75

Qi Wireless Fast Charging Duo

Have a need for speed? This charger has fast charging parameters to give your Qi-compatible phones a quick boost. With an intelligent system built-in, it prevents your devices from getting damaged due to overheating. Usually retailing for $91.98, it’s now on sale for $34.99.

Qi Wireless Fast Charging Duo – $34.99

IPM Q102 Wireless Charging Station

Get rid of your desk clutter all while refueling your devices in style with this sleek charging station. It lets you power up three devices at once, with an option to speed it up even more with the 10W charge controller. It typically goes for $149.99, but you can snag it on sale for $69.99.

IPM Q102 Wireless Charging Station – $69.99

Wireless Charging Mouse Pad

This dual-function mouse pad doubles as a charger, allowing you to use your mouse and charge your smartphone at the same time. It’s crafted from leather-free material, providing a smooth surface for your mouse, resulting in easy navigation. Initially $25.99, get it now for $16.99.

Wireless Charging Mouse Pad (Pink) – $16.99

AirDock 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Why be sad about Apple’s canceled AirPower project when you can enjoy the same function with this charging station? Equipped with an advanced chipset and high power AC adapter, it can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in one go. For a limited time, you can get it on sale for $34.99.

AirDock 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station – $34.99

4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger

If you have more devices, opt for this charger that’s capable of juicing up four devices at once. Its base rotates 360 degrees so you can use your gadgets while charging, and it’s engineered with multiple safeguards to protect your tech collection. Score it on sale for $40.

4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger – $40

3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank for Apple Watch, iOS & AirPods

Who says you can only enjoy wireless charging when tethered to an outlet? This portable battery has a 5200 mAh capacity to accommodate your devices and wirelessly charge them while you’re on the go. It can be used with the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhones, and iPads. Usually $99.99, get it on sale now for $39.99.

3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank for Apple Watch, iOS & AirPods – $39.99

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger with HyperAir Qi-Certified 10W Charging Stand

If you want a no-frills wireless charger, pick up the RAVPower. It’s a stable, sturdy platform that you can use to fast charge Qi-compatible devices up to 10W. With an LED light built-in, it lets you know when your device is charging and when it’s fully powered up. It can be yours now for $15.99.

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger with HyperAir Qi-Certified 10W Charging Stand – $15.99

MAGIQPAD Wireless Charger

This minimalist charging pad helps you get rid of desk clutter and is optimized to cut about half an hour off the standard iPhone charging time. Its design is in line with the MacBook, making it complementary to your Apple setup. Usually $39.99, grab it on sale for $29.99.

MAGIQPAD Wireless Charger (Space Grey) – $29.99

