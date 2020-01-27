CHERISH THE DAY: Ava Duvernay Explains Why Her Sweet Black Love Series Is An Anthology [Exclusive]

Ava Duvernay Explains Why CHERISH THE DAY Is An Anthology [Exclusive]

Ava Duvernay is ready to blow your mind again, this time through a series storytelling sweet black love.

Last week a bevy of Atlanta’s most influential press, celebrities and influencers gathered at The Stave Room to celebrate the launch of her new OWN original anthology drama, CHERISH THE DAY.

The award-winning creator and executive producer was in the building along with cast members Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller, Michael Beach, Anne-Marie Johnson and Kellee Stewart.

The group introduced the project while guests including Raymond Santana, DeWanda Wise, Joel Rush, Terri J. Vaughn, Trina Braxton, Rashan Ali, Syleena Johnson, and Jasmine Guy looked on.

Ava led a candid conversation with the cast and crew and previewed the series through episodic clips and engaging discussion.

BOSSIP chatted with Ava and the cast about CHERISH THE DAY, in particular about Ava’s decision to make it an anthology series. In case you’re unaware, an anthology presents a different story and a different set of characters, for this series you’ll meet Gently James played by “The Mindy Project’s” Xosha Roquemore and Evan Miller played by “Underground’s” Alano Miller and watch their love story unfurl in eight episodes covering five years. Then next season a new couple will be introduced.

If you’ve got hangups about watching Gently and Evan fall in love for just a single season, you’re in the minority and there’s apparently nothing to fear. While answering BOSSIP’s question about the anthology series, Ava asked CHERISH THE DAY’s lead actors why they agreed to sign on to an eight-episode project.

Alano had a very simple answer.

“IT SAID AVA DUVERNAY,” said Alano. “You made phone calls, we showed up.”

Ava herself added that her ultimate goal is to chronicle an array of black love for at least five seasons of CHERISH THE DAY.

“I do it long-form with” Queen Sugar”, and I like the idea of having as many black couples as we can stay on-air and reach out to the culture,” said Ava to BOSSIP. “The dream is if we can stay on for five seasons introduce five relationships, five families and get people talking about the different kinds of love. And exploring that is really exciting to me.”

We can’t wait to watch.

After the Q&A session, guests continued the celebration with sounds by DJ Princess Cut while sipping on refreshing cocktails, sampling an array of tasty food selections and flicking it up at the ever so popular Mirmir photo booth.

“Cherish the Day” will have a two-night premiere on Feb. 11th and Feb. 12th at 9/8c on OWN—will YOU be watching???

