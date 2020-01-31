10 Accessories We Love Under $30

Buying bling doesn’t always mean breaking the bank. You can be decked out in trendy accessories without doing serious damage to your checking account.

If you want to update your accessory collection this year, we have deals on affordable pieces you’ll want to snatch up ASAP.

Statement Earrings

Cross Earrings in Gold

Add an edge to your everyday outfits with these stainless steel gold earrings that feature cross charms. Usually $22, they’re now on sale for $14.30.

Stainless Steel Black Big Hoop Earrings

If you love a good hoop but want to remain subtle, these earrings are just the right size. They’re crafted from stainless steel and feature a black finish, adding a subtle edge to any look. Get them on sale for $15.99.

Stylish Sunnies

Round Lennon Sunglasses in Brown

Inspired by John Lennon’s iconic round glasses, this pair is outfitted with gold aluminum frames and brown lenses equipped with UV400 for eye protection. Regularly $24, they’re on sale for $15.60.

The Bayer Sunglasses in Black

Eccentric glasses are all the rage right now, and this pair is a must-have for your collection. It’s bedecked with black aluminum frames, black trims, and black lenses for ultimate sleekness. A pair is now available for only $19.50.

The Joan Sunglasses in Tiger

Animal print is that one trend that will never go out of style. This pair evokes chicness with its tiger design plastic frames, gold trim, and brown lenses — with UV400 protection, of course. Usually $24, they’re on sale today for $15.99.

The Way Sunglasses in Black

When it comes to sunglasses, you’ll never go wrong with the classic wayfarers. This pair offers UV400 protection and features black plastic frames, black trims, and dark green lenses. For a limited time, you can get it for $15.60.

Fashion Necklaces

Black Obsidian Chakra Stone Necklace/Bracelet

Repel negative energy with this necklace that can also be worn as a bracelet. It’s composed of healing stones that can help you attract good vibes. Get it on sale for $22.75.

Double Bar Necklace

Going for an e-girl or e-boy look? Sport this chain necklace with black double-bar pendants for extra edge. It can be yours today for $18.99.

6mm Curb Chain Necklace

Who doesn’t love a good ‘ole chain necklace? This particular piece features 14k gold plating and French rope chain, perfect for everyday wear. Right now, you can get it for $18.20.

Everyday Bag

Slingbag in Grey Digital Camo

Find your everyday fanny pack too boring? This one boasts a fun grey digital camo design, 100% polyester material, and spacey zipper compartments to house your essentials. With an adjustable buckle strap, you can wear it however you want. For a limited time, you can get it on sale for $15.99.

Prices are subject to change.

