Dame Dash Sex Assault Accuser Pushes For Default Judgment In $50 Mill Suit After He Fails To Respond To Case (Exclusive)

Monique Bunn Accused Former Roc-A-Fella CEO Of Molesting Her & Stealing Photos

The photographer who sued Dame Dash for $50 million for allegedly sexually assaulting her and stealing her copyrighted photos during a work trip has asked a judge to rule in her favor.

Monique Bunn’s lawyer filed court papers Friday asking for a default judgment against Dash, his fiancée and business partner Raquel Horn and their company, “Poppington LLC” because they’ve failed to respond to Bunn’s lawsuit.

Bunn sued Dash the day after Christmas last year for negligence, civil assault and sexual battery and demanded $50 million. Bunn, an acclaimed photographer, said Dash contacted her to shoot a campaign for Poppington. Bunn said Dash and Horn flew her out to LA for the shoot, and they later spent time taking pictures at Dash’s studio.

That night, Bunn said an intoxicated Dash entered his daughter’s room, where she was sleeping, she said she awoke to his hands on her breast and behind. She noticed that he had a robe on without any underwear. She told him to stop and he left, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The next day, Bunn said Dash tried to placate her by claiming that he had a deal with WEtv to produce a documentary about her. But Bunn said she later learned that there was no such deal with the network in place.

Bunn said she needed more equipment for the shoot, and she said Dash and Horn agreed and had a driver take her to the Apple store to buy the items. The shutterbug said she left her personal computer, hard drive with photos from her 20-year career and other personal effects at the studio.

But Bunn said Horn – who is in charge of Poppington’s finances – apparently became angry with Bunn for spending too much money. The couple later asked her to leave immediately and promised to return her property to her. The photographer said she never got her things back, and Dash went one step further and published at least one of her copyrighted photos on his Instagram account, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Bunn said she’s lost work opportunities because of Dash and Horn’s behavior. But she said she’s most concerned about the couple allegedly holding hard drives that contain about 100,000 of her photos from over the years, which she estimates are worth about $500 per photo.

The case was supposed to be heard in Manhattan Federal Court on Friday but was canceled, possibly because Dash hasn’t answered Bunn’s complaint.

Although Dash has not responded to the case, he is well aware of it and has issued denials through his spokeswoman and on social media. Dash said that he was the victim and Bunn tried to steal from him and accused her lawyer, Christopher Brown of having it out for him.

Bunn’s court filing included an affidavit from another woman, identified as T. Harper, who said Dash attacked and penetrated her on a night out several years ago and then intimidated her into staying silent about the alleged assault.

We’ve reached out to Bunn’s lawyer for comment. We’ve also reached out to Dash for comment.