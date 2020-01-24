Bompton Bookings: YG Arrested On Suspicion Of Robbery

This is strange…

YG Arrested On Robbery Charges

YG is currently in a jail cell on robbery charges. TMZ reports that YG, real name Keenon Jackson, was arrested Friday morning after deputies served a search warrant in the 22000 block of Zaltana Street around 4 a.m.

The warrant was apparently served as part of an “ongoing criminal investigation” after officers raided his Hollywood Hills mansion. The July 2019 raid led to one arrest, and several others (not named YG) were detained.

YG’s attorney Joe Tacopina is calling BS on the arrest and assuring fans that YG will be released.

He tells TMZ:

“This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them. YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details … we are learning about this case through the media.”

Tacopina continues, “Rest assured, my client will be cleared of all charges, if they even survive past the arraignment.” He also questioned the police timing and motive of the arrest. “YG has a performance scheduled at The Grammy’s Sunday where he will honor Nipsey Hussle … so the timing is suspect, to put it mildly.”

He’s currently being held on $250K bail.

KTLA reports that this isn’t YG’s first run-in with the cops in recent months. investigators told them they were looking into a pursuit and shootout that occurred in Compton on July 3. The incident involved a black Cadillac Escalade registered to YG and the shooting left 65-year-old Ricky Starks of Compton, dead in the crossfire. At least one occupant in the SUV fired at deputies during the chase.

YG denied involvement in the shooting saying;

“I was nowhere near the scene,” he tweeted. “I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day.”

It was not immediately known if his arrest was related to that incident.

This story is still developing…