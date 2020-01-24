Please Excuse Me for Being Anti-Social: Roddy Ricch Drops A Video For “Boom Boom Room” [Video]

Roddy Ricch Drops A Video For “Boom Boom Room”

The first month of 2020 has been good to Roddy Ricch. The up-and-coming rapper is up for three Grammy nominations this weekend on top of having the number one song in the country with, “The Box.” So, as a gift to his supportive fans, the Compton native decided to release a video for his track, “Boom Boom Room” off Please Excuse Me for Being Anti-Social.

The visual sees Roddy Ricch barely escaping death in a car accident, which leads to him stumbling into the Boom Boom Room, filled with women on stripper poles and men making it rain.

Check out the video for yourself down below: