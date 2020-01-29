Save An Extra 10% On This Knife Designed For The Home Chef

Apart from the spoon and the fork, the knife is the one utensil in the kitchen that you always reach out for. It lets you cut, chop, and slice the ingredients to your favorite meals with ultimate precision, resulting in tasty home-cooked meals.

But that only happens when you have a quality knife. You can’t expect the overused dull blades that you picked up on a whim at a discount store to cut your ingredients the way you want them to. If you care about the quality of your food, you should be investing in knives that can serve as workhorses in the kitchen.

Enter the Schmidt Brothers Carbon 6 7-Piece Knife Set. Comprising of seven high carbon blades, it has everything you need to put together any meal imaginable. You can get it on sale today for 30% off.

Specially designed for everyday use, the collection features knives that can do everything from preparing veggies to cutting proteins for your holiday roast. Each knife is designed with the home chef in mind, crafted from 100% German stainless steel to ensure durability, edge retention, and balance. All of them have the patented Schmidt Brothers Curve, which helps improve the grip and reduces slippage. And to minimize countertop traffic, you can store the blades in the accompanying Downtown Acacia and Acrylic magnetic knife block that also doubles as a kitchen decoration.

Typically retailing for $259.99, the knife set is now on sale for $181.99. Use the code BOSSIP10 at checkout to bring the price further down to $163.79.

Schmidt Brothers® Cutlery Carbon 6 7-Pc Knife Block Set – $181.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

