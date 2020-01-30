Stay Cozy & Chic All Winter With This Fuss-Free, Ready-To-Wear Scarf

Out of all the winter accessories, the scarf is undoubtedly the most versatile. Apart from the fact that you can wear it a hundred different ways, it is also quite multifunctional and can be used as a blanket, vest, belt, beach cover-up, or even as a bag decoration. But if you’re a no-fuss person who can’t be bothered to experiment with the many uses of the scarf and just want to be bundled up, you’re better off wearing the Crossover Cowl.

The scarf equivalent of the pre-tied tie, the Crossover Cowl is a snap button, ready-to-wear scarf that warms your face and neck area without requiring you to deal with the inconveniences of the traditional scarf, aka tying. Designed for ultimate functionality, it blocks wind, fill the gaps of a blazer, and retains heat. It’s made from only the finest materials, including Herringbone wool and itch-free fleece lining. It also never loses its shape, allowing you to tuck it away into the sleeve of a jacket or your bag when not in use. With a one-size-fits-all design, virtually anyone can sport this re-invented scarf.

Normally retailing for $125, the Crossover Cowl is now available on sale for only $100 — a savings of 20 percent.

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.