Really?! ‘ Power’ Star Michael Rainey Jr. Blasts 326 DUMB Fans For Sending Death Threats

*Spoilers Ahead*

Power Actor Michael Rainey Jr. Sent Hundreds Of Death Threats

The teenage actor, who plays Ghost’s son Tariq St. Patrick on the show Power is fed up with grown a** fans sending him death threats ahead of the show’s finale. The 19-year-old blasted the disgruntled Starz subscribers on Instagram.

“Me going through my dms tryna figure out why I have 326 death threat messages”.

On the show, Omari Hardwick’s character, Ghost, was shot and fans have been eagerly discussing who they think the perpetrator is.

Tariq, Rainy Jr’s character, is a prime suspect due to his tumultuous relationship with Ghost. Folks obsessed with the program are now blaming Rainy Jr. in real life for killing off their favorite character SMH. WTH.

Get it together people. Was it really this serious?