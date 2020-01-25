Wife Life: Lori Harvey Hints Future Asked To Smash Her Into Codeine Smithereens For The Rest Of Eternity

Are Lori Harvey And Future Engaged?

Lori Harvey has started her own engagement rumors after showing off her occupied ring finger on Instagram. The step-daughter to Steve Harvey showed off a diamond dripped double banded ring on her engagement finger with the words “wife life”.

Lori propped her hand next to Taina Williams’ as the ladies dined and sported similar jewelry. Do YOU think this means she’s ready to wed Future Hendrix?

There’s no question that Future is smitten over his Lori Harvey romance. He’s been showcasing their lovefest a little harder than he has with any other woman in the past. So far, it’s only been a few short weeks since they’ve been publicly claiming the romance but maybe this is a forever thing? Who knows in Hollyweird!

Do YOU think Lori and Future will jump the codeine broom together?