Y’all Wanna Hear A Story? Twitter-Emmy Winning Thread #Zola Premieres Feature Film At Sundance

Zola Premiere At Sundance Gets Rave Reviews From Critics And Attendees

Zola is one of the greatest things to ever happen to the Godforsaken internet. Yesterday, the gold standard of Twitter threads was unveiled to a rapturous crowd at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

#Zola premiered at #Sundance today & it couldnt have gone any better. The response filled my spirit with so much joy…I am full of gratitude & inspiration thanks to this group of ridiculously talented people. I am forever grateful & proud of the perfection that is this film❤️ pic.twitter.com/XD4hHjBOKb — STREAM “Loves Got Beef With Me” by ZOLA (@DaRealZola) January 25, 2020

The excitement was real.

At the #Zola premiere now and pretty much all of Hollywood is up in here. I’ve been waiting for this film for four years. I’m ready! #Sundance2020 — KelleyLCarter (@KelleyLCarter) January 24, 2020

So #Zola was fantastic. Worth the wait for me. And early front runner. #Sundance2020 — KelleyLCarter (@KelleyLCarter) January 24, 2020

The film stars Taylour Pagie as the titular lead character, Riley Keough as “this b!t¢h right here”, Stefani, Colman Domingo as the pimp, and Nicholas Braun. Director Janicza Bravo wrote the screenplay alongside Jeremy O. Harris who wrote the theater piece, “Slave Play”. The film is produced fittingly by A24, a unit that is responsible for some of the most creative and captivating cinema in recent times including Uncut Gems, Waves, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and Midsommar.

The early Twitter reviews offered glowing praise of Zola:

ZOLA is FEAR & LOATHING IN LAS VEGAS on clear heels. It's takes the essence of why we anxiously read @_zolarmoon's tweets laced w/ Janicza Bravo's awkwardly funny vibe & a Jeremy O. Harris beat. Hysterical, authentic & the best of what the internet inspire. #Sundance2020 — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) January 24, 2020

ZOLA is on an UNCUT GEMS level of insanity as a story and stressful experience. It's hilarious, stylish, creative, and everything you expect from a Twitter thread come to life. A true rollercoaster experience that NEEDS to be in conversation for the whole year. #Sundance2020 — Rendy @ Sundance 2020 (@Rendy_Jones) January 24, 2020

Just saw the “Zola” film at the @sundancefest and it was absolutely fabulous. From beginning to end I was entertained. Super excited to write about it in the coming days. 😁 pic.twitter.com/tFfJbm22Uj — DoctorJonPaul is @ Sundance 🌈 (@DoctorJonPaul) January 24, 2020

The rest of us sitting here like…

Hearing good things about Zola pic.twitter.com/X84uv5dYN9 — nadia camille (@nadstheemuse) January 24, 2020

We’re geeked to see such boisterous reactions while we are simultaneously jealous as a muhf***a that we haven’t seen it yet!

If you’d like to get a refresher on the OG Zola thread, click HERE.