Fed Up & Exhausted: Porsha Seemingly Declares She’s ‘Done’ With Dennis In Cryptic IG Messages

Porsha Over Dennis And His Infidelity?

It looks like #RHOA star Porsha Williams might be ready to blow the whistle on her relationship and spill all of her own tea.

The reality actress left hints in her Instagram story that she was “done” and could be “about to tell it all”. Fans are assuming she’s referring to her up and down relationship with Dennis McKinley.

Swipe to see the cryptic posts.

Recently, Dennis was spotted in Atlanta at 4 a.m. dining with 4 mystery women. “He came in with four beautiful women. Porsha was not with him. Dennis was the only man in the group and all of the women were flirting with him,” a source told RadarOnline.com

Porsha and Dennis first called off their engagement in June 2019 after she learned he had been unfaithful while she was pregnant with their daughter which left her devastated, but she chose to forgive and move forward.

Do YOU think Porsha and Dennis have called it quits again with these cryptic messages?