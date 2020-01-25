Jesus Take The Wheel: Feds Believe Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Forwarded His Intimate Photos To Her Brother, Who Leaked Them

Feds Say Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Was Involved With Leaking His Affair

Federal prosecutors are trying to figure out how the National Enquirer got their hands on Jeff Bezos’ nudes–and they may have already cracked the case.

According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, investigators have encountered evidence that Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, sent the explicit photos to her brother, and he’s the one who sold them to the tabloid for a whopping six figures. Text messages sent from her phone to Michael Sanchez’s phone on both May 10, 2018 and July 3, 2018 reportedly contained a shirtless photo from Bezos along with a “flirtatious message,” that was quoted in the Enquirer‘s 2019 story revealing Jeff Bezos’ affair.

While this evidence doesn’t fare well for Lauren, it’s still unclear if she knew her brother intended on selling the photos and messages. How the Enquirer obtained the other material at the center of its story is also unknown.

The Amazon CEO published a blog post claiming that the tabloid was threatening to release intimate pictures of him and his then-mistress Lauren in February of 2019. “I was made an offer I couldn’t refuse,” Bezos wrote. “Rather than capitulate to extortion and blackmail, I’ve decided to publish exactly what they sent me, despite the personal cost and embarrassment they threaten.”

About a month after Bezos’ post, the Wall Street Journal reported Michael sold the explicit photos and texts to the Enquirer for $200,000. In a statement sent to WSJ, AMI confirmed Sanchez provided all the photos and texts to its writers in September 2018, also insisting Saudi Arabia was not involved.

This comes after a newly released forensic report determined it was likely that Bezos’ iPhone had been hacked after he received a malicious video via WhatsApp. The footage was reportedly sent from a phone number used by the Saudi ruler, but the Kingdom denied any involvement in the situation.