Pure Comedy: David Alan Grier Shared A Dressing Room With Denzel Washington & Samuel L. Jackson In 1981 [Video]

David Alan Grier Tells Stories About Samuel L. Jackson In The ’80’s

David Alan Grier stopped by The Late Show on Friday night to chop it up with Stephen Colbert about his starring role in The Soldier’s Play on Broadway.

Turns out, Grier was actually in the original version of the play back in 1981, and during that time, he shared a dressing room with two soon-to-be legends: Denzel Washington and Samuel L. Jackson. He tells some absolutely hilarious stories about the latter, confirming that Jackson has always been exactly the same person, even before he made it big.

Check out the interview down below to hear David Alan Grier’s behind-the-scenes stories.