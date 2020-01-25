Mile-High Hate: Delta Wrist-Slapped $50,000 For Kicking Three Muslim Passengers Off Plane Because Passengers Were “Nervous”

Delta Fined $50,000 For Kicking Muslim Passengers Off Flights

Delta was given an ever-so-slight slap on the wrist by the U.S. Department of Transportation for kicking three Muslim passengers off their plane in separate incidents because of some hatin’ ass (likely white) people.

According to DailyMail, Delta refuted claims of discrimination against the Muslim passengers but the DOT found that anti-bias laws were violated. The company was order to pay the money and enroll the pilots, flight attendants and customer-service agents involved into cultural-sensitivity training.

Woo-hoo.

One of these cases is SO egregious that it makes the punishment even that much more laughable.

In July 2016 two Muslim passengers were removed from a flight after a woman told an attendant that two passengers, a woman wearing a headscarf and her husband, made her nervous. When the Delta employee walked past the couple in question, she said she witnessed the man writing “Allah” several times in his texts to another party.

After the captain of the plane spoke to them outside of the cabin refused them re-entry as if they were some kind of Iraqi terrorists. They were Americans from Cincinnati.

Delta reportedly earned $4.8 BILLION, with a “b”, last year. What in the Islamophobic f**k is $50,000?!?! USDOT would have been better off forcing the Delta employees to attend a Taylor Swift concert if they really wanted to punish them.