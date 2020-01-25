Hate It Or Love It? Whitney Houston’s Sister-In-Law Pat Says She Would Like THIS Actress To Portray The Icon In Biopic

Pat Houston Reveals Which Actress Could Possibly Play Whitney Houston

We had never thought about this before but it sounds like Pat Houston has given it PLENTY of thought.

The folks over at TMZ caught up with Whitney Houston’s sister at LAX to asked her about the Clive Davis-produced film about the aforementioned legend and she offered up an interesting suggestion as to who should star as Nippy.

TMZ: Who do you want to play Whitney? That’s the question.

Pat Houston: *smiles, smirks, plays coy* That’s…that’s a secret. *smiles*

TMZ: Ok, throw a couple names out. Who would be good options?

Pat: I can’t even give you the options *chuckles*

TMZ: Jennifer Hudson?

Pat: To play who?

TMZ: *incredulously* Whitney.

Pat: I LOVE Taraji Henson. I love quite a few of them but Taraji is my girl!

Now, far be it from us to stir the pot, but, uh, was that…shadiness toward JHud? Damn, Pat. LMAO.

Anywho, Pat wasn’t giving up the names on the actual list, but her gushing about Taraji leads us to believe that she’s GOT to be at least one name who is getting consideration. You can watch the entire video HERE.

What do you think about Taraji P. Henson playing Whitney Houston?