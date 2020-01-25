Pure Comedy: Kim Coles Brings The Strong Black Laughs Talking ‘In Living Color’ And ‘Living Single’ [Video]

Kim Coles Interview On Netflix’s Strong Black Laughs Podcast

Netflix’s Strong Black Laughs has an amazing interview this week with none other than Kim Coles. The comedian, actress, producer, and chronic-Facebook liver sat down with Janelle James to talk about her career and her experiences on In Living Color and Living Single.

It’s not often that an actor gets to take part in TWO iconic television shows and Kim appears to be truly grateful for the opportunity to entertain us with her talents.

Check out the interview below.

Love this lady.