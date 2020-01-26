Petty Public Feud: Meek Mill Clashes With Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty

Things Got Heated When Meek Mill & Nicki Minaj Crossed Paths

TMZ, things got a little heated between ex-lovers According tothings got a little heated between ex-lovers Meek Mill & Nicki Minaj after the two bumped into each other while out shopping at a mall during Grammys weekend in L.A.

There was reportedly a big shouting match between the two inside of the high-end clothing store Maxfield in West Hollywood, when Meek happened to stumble across his old flame and her current partner, Kenneth Petty.

There are no details on who started the fight but video released by TMZ shows their exchange.

In the video, Meek can be seen in white being held back and escorted out of the store by both his own security team and guys working at the boutique where it all went down. Also in the background, you can here Nicki & Kenneth shouting.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rndp1zW_5WM

Kenneth can be heard calling Meek a p***y and Meek calling him one right back while adding he can’t face or talk to him one-on-one without a cluster of people in between, according to TMZ. Nicki gets involved allegedly calling Meek a bitch.TMZ also reported that Meek was allegedly already in the store shopping when he was approached by Nicki and her husband right before the drama ensued.