Issa No For Me, Bro: Clueless Kanye West Wants THIS Caucasian Actor To Play Him In A Biopic

Kanye Reportedly Wants Danny McBride To Play Him In A Biopic

If anything is for certain, its that Kanye will Kanye.

This is evident in the new Guardian interview where the artist was noted for wanting no other than Danny McBride to play him in a biopic.

The same Danny McBride known for comedic gems like The Foot Fist Way, Pineapple Express and Eastbound & Down. West reportedly asked The Righteous Gemstones star to take on a very unexpected role when the time was right.

McBride explained, “Kanye asked me to play him in a movie of his life.” “That was a pretty stunning phone call to get. I don’t know why he wanted me to do it. Maybe that sense of ego I’m able to portray? I have no clue.”

According to McBride, Kanye even went as far as to fly down to visit his family and watched his young son play video games. Plans for an actual West biopic — which would presumably cover his marriage to Kim Kardashian and recent support of President Donald Trump — are still in the development stage for now.