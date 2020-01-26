Caught Slippin’: Kawhi Leonard Was Slapping A$$ At Magic City After Clippers Loss & Twitter Can’t Believe It

Kawhi Leonard Caught At Magic City After Not Playing In Game

Kawhi Leonard is finally playing for the team he dreamed of playing for his entire life, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Fresh off of winning the 2019 NBA Championship Kawhi wasted no time getting out of that Toronto snow and taking his talents to sunny Los Angeles. But while he’s been putting on for his hometown team, Kawhi has managed to stir up quite a bit of criticism for his “Load Management” schedule.

“Load Management,” or as some call it, “injury management,” for Leonard consists of not playing any back-to-back games in an effort to rest his body and avoid any injuries before they happen. After leading the Clippers to victory when they played Dallas earlier this week, the next night, they faced the Atlanta Hawks and ended up losing while Kawhi was on the sidelines.

This loss wouldn’t be that big of a deal on its own, but later that night the baller was spotted in Atlanta’s most notorious strip club: Magic City.

While many NBA fans rushed to claim it wasn’t him getting caught in the middle of a nice lap dance, who else wears a New Balance hoodie to the strip club? Kawhi Leonard is the only answer to that question.

Once it was confirmed to be him, Twitter had a total meltdown. Every team loses games once in a while, and every athlete needs some breaks from a few games here and there–especially a star player like Kawhi. But sitting out of the game and then going to a strip club to celebrate a loss? That’s never been done before.

