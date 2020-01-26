GOATs Being GOATs: LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant On The NBA’s All-Time Scoring List

LeBron James Just Broke Another NBA Record

The rivalry between fans of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James lovers has died down a little bit since the Lakers legend’s retirement–but every time a new milestone is hit, that competitive spirit gets reignited.

On Saturday, James passed Kobe on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He went into the night’s matchup against the 76ers needing only 18 points to pass 33,643 points. Now, LeBron only trails Kareem Abdul-Jabaar (36,928) and Karl Malone (38,387) on the all-time list.

As always, Kobe was gracious about the whole thing.

“I don’t know if people want that or want to have this kind of contentious thing where you don’t want records to be broken or people there to surpass you,” Bryant said in an interview with USA Today earlier in the week. “You should be happy for the person that comes after you to be able to surpass things that you’ve done. It’s kind of juvenile to think or to behave any other way.”

He also tweeted a congratulatory message right after the news broke.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

LeBron even got a standing ovation from the crowd once he reached the milestone.

.@KingJames received a standing ovation from the crowd after passing Kobe Bryant 👏 pic.twitter.com/6zCB9DWlK9 — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

Hopefully, we’ve still got many seasons left of LeBron James in the league. Let’s see what other records he breaks over these next few seasons.