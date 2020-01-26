MORE BeyHive Baddies 3-Stripe Slayyying In Adidas x IVY PARK
MORE Baddies Slayyying Adidas x IVY PARK
There were so many 3-stripe slayyys of the now sold out (and SUPER exclusive) adidas x IVY PARK collection that we made ANOTHER essential list packed with BeyHive baddies who came thru and KILLED IT in the latest, greatest fashion drip just weeks into the new year.
Hit the flip for another gallery of baddies 3-stripe slayyyying in adidas x IVY PARK.
View this post on Instagram
Adidas x Ivypark 🔥😍 Follow @smoochxoxox for more — — — #clothes#currentlywearing#fashionable#fashionaddict#fashionblog#fashiondaily#fashiondiaries#fashiongram#fashionlover#fashionpost#fashionstyle#fblogger#instastyle#lookbook#lookoftheday#mylook#ootdshare#outfitoftheday#outfitpost#streetfashion#snobbqueen#trendy#cute#fashion#fashionforward#adidasxivypark#ivypark
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
22 days into the new year , are we making a conscious effort to change things in our diet ? Take me for example , I’ve made up my mind to cut back on dairy (for the gazillion billionth time – it’s hard 😩) Not milk – I never liked regular milk (full of hormones that I can’t digest and it’s not Keto because it contains LACTOSE which is a sugar). I drink almond milk. Anyway , when I say dairy I mean cheese , mayo, heavy whipping cream and every now and then … cream cheese. I love spicy Colby jack cheese (I can eat it everyday in an omelette 😩) I put 1 TBL spoon of HWC (heavy whipping cream in my coffee/cocoa daily. What happens when I indulge in too much dairy ? I BLOAT LIKE CRAZY. In my midsection the most. So , I’m willing to cut back to yield the results I want in my core (ABs). What are you cutting back on for the New Year ? Sugar?! Carbs?! Dairy ?! Last year it was chicken (I eat chicken every now and then ) this year I’m going to legit try to cut back on my dairy intake. Pay attention to how your body reacts to the food you consume , your body could be trying to tell you something . Happy Wednesday to all. ✨ #keto #ketoweightloss #transformation #mommpymakeover #healthylifestyle #healthyfood #motivation #fitnessmotivation #excercise #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #ivypark
View this post on Instagram
Thank you & congrats to @beyonce @doramelissa @adidas & @weareivypark for these exclusive pieces from the adidas X IVY PARK collection! 🙌🏽🔥 For those dying to know, you can get these items plus many more TOMORROW 1/18 at undefeated.com or if you’re in the LA area you can go in the @undefeatedinc store on La Brea! #adidasXivypark #createdwithadidas #ashleyeverett
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.