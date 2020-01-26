Candid Conversations: Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Overdose, Going To Church With Scooter Braun & More [Video]

Demi Lovato Gets Candid In New Zane Lowe Interview

Demi Lovato is getting ready to perform a very personal song at The Grammys this weekend, and it’s been a long time coming.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe, the former Disney Channel star opens up about recording “Anyone” four days before her near-fatal overdose, the emotional journey behind the song, and choosing who she surrounds herself with following the incident.

“I remember being in the hospital and listening to this song,” she went on. “It was about a week after I had been in the hospital, and I was finally awake, and I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, ‘If there’s ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.’”

Demi goes on to speak about this new era in her life and career, opening up about the importance of family, reconnecting with her faith and attending church, and self-preservation when it comes to social media.

Check out the interview down below: