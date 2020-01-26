BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

This is insane.

Kobe Bryant Dies

TMZ Sports is confirming that basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died. The 41-year-old was traveling on his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas. Five people are confirmed dead, and TMZ reports that Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

He is survived by Vanessa, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri born in June 2019.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Kobe’s last tweet was a message to his “brother” Lebron James just hours before the crash.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

THIS STORY IS STILL DEVELOPING…

***UPDATE****

The Los Angeles Times also covered the Calabasas crash and said the helicopter “burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions” in the hills above Calabasas.

“The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road, according to a watch commander for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The crash ignited a brush fire and made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, he said. Sources at the scene said they believed there were multiple fatalities, but the exact number was unclear.”

Update 3:52 pm EST: TMZ is also reporting that “Kobe’s daughter Gianna Maria Onore — aka GiGi — was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash. Reps for Kobe tell TMZ Sports. She was 13.

We’re told they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.”