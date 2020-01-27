Spotted: Lauren London, Lizzo & DJ Khaled Attend The 2020 Grammys

2020 Grammys Red Carpet

While the world continues to try to make sense of the unspeakable passing of Kobe Bryant, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at the STAPLES Center.

As usual, the Grammys brought out some of Hollywood’s biggest in music and entertainment and there were hits and misses on the red carpet.

Lizzo was one of the first stars to hit the carpet and she rocked custom Atelier Versace with hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals. Lizzo also has the most nominations tonight with eight including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

Lauren London paid homage to her late love Nipsey Hussle with a pendant of his face. She also joined his family including his daughter, sister, and grandmother on the red carpet before accepting his award for Best Rap Performance for “Racks in the Middle”

Billy Porter was on-trend and celebrating the Yeehaw Agenda with a motorized lampshade hat with 70,000 crystals on it.

Lil Nas X also posed for pics in a hot pink and celebrated taking home take home a Grammy for Best Music Video for “Old Town Road.”

Are YOU feeling these Grammys getups??? More photos on the flip.