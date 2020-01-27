BOSSIP Exclusive: Best Moments From NBC’s “Good Girls” + Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her New Guest Role [VIDEO]

THE INFLUENCE OF GOOD GIRLS

NBC is gearing up for the return of their hit show “Good Girls” — the show about three suburban moms who resort to crime to get them out of some tough circumstances. In preparation for Season 3, the show is launching a three-episode series featuring influencers and die-hard “Good Girls” fans Leli Hernandez, Brittany Hampton and Brandi King who host an honest and hilarious rundown of NBC’s hit show to get fans amped for Season 3. From the biggest OMG moments to the most infamous crimes and misdemeanors on the girls’ records, nothing is off-limits. Guests include the crime king himself, Manny Montana, reigning hot girl Megan Thee Stallion dishing on her top-secret Season 3 role, and social media powerhouse Kelz.

Check out the trailer below:

Pretty fun riiiiight?!

Hit the flip for the full episode!