Dragged: Tyler The Creator Calls Out The Grammys For Using “Urban” To Discredit Black Artists

Tyler The Creator Calls Out The Grammys For Discrediting Black Artists

Last night the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Despite the somber energy due to Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing, the show still went on as attendees powered through their emotions.

One of the night’s big winners was Tyler The Creator, who not only performed but took home the Grammy for Best Rap Album.



During his acceptance speech, Tyler’s mother joined him on stage as he thanked her and many others who helped him along the way. While giving his speech Tyler also expressed that he never fit in with the rap crowd, saying Pharell helped him find his way–which is something he would elaborate on backstage.

Once he made his way backstage, Tyler went on to voice his frustration with the Grammys and their use of the word “urban,” which he feels is “a politically correct way to say the N-word.” He also expressed his thoughts about The Grammys not allowing black artists to blossom and be pop stars or anything other than “urban.” This very problem has been visible in the Hip-Hop community for a long time now, with other artists like Kanye West, Jay-Z, Diddy, and many others boycotting the Grammys and expressing the same feelings Tyler did last night. Tyler’s friend and fellow artist Frank Ocean even slammed the award show’s writers in the past.

Even when confined to just the urban categories, sometimes The Grammys still choose to give the award to a white artist like Macklemore, which caused the outrage between hip-hop and The Grammys to reach even higher with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and even Macklemore himself to speak out against the discrimination.

Hopefully, The Grammy’s will get their s*** together sometime soon, but don’t hold your breath.

Watch Tyler’s full backstage message down below.