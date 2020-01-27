MambaForever: Monuments Around The World Light Up Purple & Gold To Remember Kobe Bryant

Monuments Around The World Light Up Purple & Gold To Remember Kobe Bryant

Yesterday brought the tragic passing of NBA and Laker legend Kobe Bryant. Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna lost their lives in a helicopter crash while traveling from Newport Beach to Thousand Oaks, California to attend a game at his Mamba Academy.

The entire world stopped to pay their respects to Kobe, with thousands gathering outside of the Staples Center–even with The Grammys taking place inside. Tons of celebrities took to social media to give their thoughts and prayers to his family and those dealing with his passing. With the news touching people around the world, his passing inspired several landmarks to turn purple and gold in his memory.

Click through the next page to take a look at the landmarks that paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.