Mamba And Mambacita: 15 Iconic Images Of Kobe Bryant And His Daughter Gigi

Kobe Bryant And His Daughter’s Moments

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi passed away on Sunday in a devastating helicopter crash. The two were inseparable. Gigi had taken to basketball and being the new Mamba. They were absolutely adorable together, culminating in this viral meme:

Kobe and Gigi courtside breaking down the game 📋 pic.twitter.com/FxqSjVx6ew — ESPN (@espn) December 22, 2019

As we mourn their lives let’s look back on some of their most unforgettable moments of love throughout Gigi’s life.