Mamba And Mambacita: 15 Iconic Images Of Kobe Bryant And His Daughter Gigi

1 of 15

Game 5 - Magic vs. Lakers

Source: Orlando Sentinel / Getty

Kobe Bryant And His Daughter’s Moments

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi passed away on Sunday in a devastating helicopter crash. The two were inseparable. Gigi had taken to basketball and being the new Mamba. They were absolutely adorable together, culminating in this viral meme:

As we mourn their lives let’s look back on some of their most unforgettable moments of love throughout Gigi’s life.

