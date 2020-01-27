Listen To Meek Mill’s Touching New Track “Letter To Nipsey” Featuring Roddy Ricch [Audio]

Meek Mill Drops “Letter To Nipsey” Following Grammy Performance

Fresh off of his touching tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Meek Mill dropped his new song “Letter To Nipsey” featuring Roddy Ricch.

After releasing the song, the rapper tweeted informing fans that all proceeds will go to Nipsey’s family.

Letter to nip- every cent from this song made will go to Nipsey’s family! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 27, 2020

Meek opened up the tribute to Nipsey Hussle at The Grammys by performing a verse from this song for the first time.

“And I ain’t finna sit here and act like I’m your main homie/ But when we lost you it really put some pain on me…Got me scared to go outside without that thing on me/When everybody went against me you ain’t change on me.”

Check out the song down below: