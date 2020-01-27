After sweeping at other award shows, Parasite is up for Best Picture and Best International Feature Film at the Oscars.
Pure Comedy: ‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon-ho Says He Learned Curse Words From Spike Lee Movies
As if Spike Lee didn’t already do enough for the film community, Parasite director Bong Joon-ho credits the director for teaching him American curse words.
“I came from a place very far away. I live in South Korea,” the director said as he accepted a Best Foreign Film honor at the African American Film Critics Association Awards.
He goes on to talk about his time as a student, saying, “we held several illegal film festivals where we would have unofficial screenings at local cinematheques…We would screen a lot of American indie films and create subtitles. The movies I [subtitled were] Jungle Fever and Do the Right Thing. At the time, my English wasn’t that good, so subtitling it was quite an experience. I had no idea there was such various curse words in the English language! Thanks to Spike Lee, I learned so many things!”
Clearly, Spike Lee had a big influence on Joon-ho’s life, but when they met each other recently, the Parasite director didn’t have a chance to tell him just how influential he was.
“I didn’t get a chance to tell him I subtitled Do the Right Thing. If I meet him again, I would love to tell him. If any of you are acquainted with him, please let him know.”
