Really?! Florida Man Robs Multiple Locations To Pay For His Ankle Monitor Fees

Man Goes On Robbing Spree To Get Money To Pay For Ankle Monitor

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in Putnam County, Florida this week for stealing goods in an effort to pay for his ankle monitor fee.

It all started back in December, when John Wayne Parker Jr. was convicted of an aggravated assault charge in Palatka and given an ankle monitor to track his movement. In order to keep up with his payments for the device, he decided to return to his life of crime.

The 32-year-old began by stealing cigarettes from Hitchcock’s Market on January 20. Just two days later, he ended up stealing some drills, batteries, and other miscellaneous items from work vehicles at a business on Masters Road.

As the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was investigating these crimes, they were informed that a man named “John” was trying to get some money to pay for his ankle monitor. That’s when deputies looked at Parker’s movements and found out that he was at Hitchcock’s at the time of the burglary. When Parker turned up at to pay for his late fee on his ankle monitor, deputies arrested him and charged him with three counts of burglary, one count of grand theft and two counts of petit theft.

John Wayne Parker Jr. was taken to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and is being held without bond.