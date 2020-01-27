Rumor Control: Lamar Odom And Sabrina Parr Say THIS Is Why They Deleted Instagram Engagement Photo

Lamar Odom And Sabrina Parr Explain Why They Deleted Engagement Photo

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr are on their way to becoming husband and wife ’til death do they part.

Nosy Nancy’s began to speculate that the recently announced broom-jumping was off after the initial photo that they posted to Instagram was deleted unexpectedly.

Well, the folks at TMZ caught up with the soon-to-be happy couple and they want everyone to know that all is well.

Peep the video below.

Now everyone can relax.