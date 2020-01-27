Mamba Memories: Trae Young, Zion Williamson, Carmelo Anthony, And More Speak On Kobe Bryant [Video]

NBA Players Talk Post-Game About What Kobe Bryant Meant To Them

It’s still numbingly unbelievable that we are talking about Kobe Bryant in the past tense. It’s truly one of the most shocking things that have happened in the past several decades.

The NBA chose to play the scheduled games yesterday despite the soul-crushing news that clearly broke the spirits of many NBA players. After the buzzer sounded, rookies, veterans and everyone in between spoke about their experiences with Kobe and how his career impacted their lives.

We have no doubt that the Black Mamba tributes will continue for years to come.