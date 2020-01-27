MORE Hilarious Tweets & Memes From The 2020 Roc Nation Brunch
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
MORE Hilarious Tweets From Roc Nation Brunch
The iconic Roc Nation brunch has officially evolved into Hollyweird’s most exclusive early year event that never fails to A) deliver premium content for lovers of new-age Black excellence B) give us a glimpse of Queen Bey and C) spark hilarious chaos across social media.
Oh yes, it’s the hottest invite in the game that us lowly brokies can only hope to receive someday.
Peep MORE hilarious tweets and memes from the Roc Nation brunch.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.