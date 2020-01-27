Wait, What?!? MSNBC Anchor Alison Morris Apologizes For Alleged N-Word Slur While Announcing Kobe Bryant Death
MSNBC’s Alison Morris Apologizes For Allegedly Using The N-Word
Yesterday was beyond sad as the world got the news that Kobe Bryant is no longer among us in the physical form.
During that breaking news moment, an MSNBC anchor named Alison Morris found herself sparking controversy at a very sensitive time.
Morris was on-air live to deliver the heartbreaking report to the audience and found herself stumbling and fumbling over her words and what came out was what many took to be a racist slur. The n-word to be specific.
Peep the clip below.
Twitter was already in a vulnerable state and the 280-character came down HARD.
Others tempered their reactions as the slip-of-the-tongue appeared to them to be an honest mistake in the heat of the moment. Especially in light of Alison’s contrition.
What say you? Do you think Alison purposefully lobbed a n-bomb into the Kobe news or was this just an honest mistake? Should she be fired regardless?
