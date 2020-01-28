Toxic In Love: Here’s What Happened When Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Cozied Up At The Roc Nation Brunch
- By Bossip Staff
Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Pop Up At Roc Nation Brunch
Well, it’s happening (again): Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are back at it again with the toxic shenanigans. This time, loving on each other at the star-studded Roc Nation brunch where they snapped lovely photos in front of extravagant floral arrangements while staring into each other eyes–whew, the romance.
How long they’ll be back in love before breaking up (again), we don’t know, but it seems like they should just stop playing and be together foreverrr.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Big Sean & Jhene Aiko.
