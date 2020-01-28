BOSSIP Remembers Kobe Bryant [Video]

As the world continues to mourn Kobe, we here at BOSSIP are paying our respects.

Prior to his death, Kobe Bean Bryant helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships (2000–02 and 2009–10) after being chosen as the 13th pic in the 1996 draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

He later became the youngest All-Star, was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, 12-time member of the All-Defensive team, and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP).

He also beamed with pride when he spoke of his daughter Gianna “GiGi” Bryant who also passed away in the crash.

In an episode of Showtime Basketball’s “All the Smoke” podcast, Bryant described how Gigi got him back into the game.

“Before Gigi got into basketball, I hardly watched it,” Bryant said. “But now that she’s into basketball, it’s on every night… When I took her to a Laker game, that was the first Laker game I’d been to I think since my jersey retirement. And we just had so much fun because for the first time, I was seeing the game through her eyes.”

R.I.P. Mamba.

Watch the above video to see highlights and fans remembering Mamba in light of his untimely passing.