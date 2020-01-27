So Sad: All 9 Victims Of The Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant Identified

All 9 Victims Of The Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant Identified

The names of all nine of the victims of that Calabasas helicopter crash have been identified. Kobe Bryant was traveling from Orange County, Calif. with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna to his youth basketball academy when the chopper they were traveling in crashed.

The father and daughter weren’t alone however, they were joined by a baseball coach, a pilot, young children, and their parents.

The New York Times reports that the other victims are John Altobelli, 56, a longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College, as well as Mr. Altobelli’s wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa, who played alongside Gigi.

Sarah and Payton Chester, a mother, and daughter who lived in Orange County, also died in the crash as well as Christina Mauser, a physical education teacher, and Gianna Bryant’s former coach. The pilot, Ara Zobayan, was confirmed as the 9th victim by family and friends.

In addition to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, @CBSNews has identified the other victims of the deadly helicopter crash in California: John Altobelli

Keri Altobelli

Alyssa Altobelli

Sarah Chester

Payton Chester

Ara Zobayan

Christina Mauserhttps://t.co/o42tVC5NRn pic.twitter.com/EKadKjcNPu — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2020

This is all so sas and everyone’s hearts are so heavy. We’re sending our condolences to all the families in mourning as we await more details.