“He Can Suck A D*** And Die”…. Listen To The Trailer For “Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story” [AUDIO]

Tekashi’s tale will be told.

This week Spotify will drop the first episode of their “Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story” podcast, in partnership with Complex. Check out the trailer below, it’s pretty riveting.

It wasn’t just the music that got him attention, but his outspoken public persona and legal issues that overtook his career. The Infamous podcast dives into an eight-episode series which follows Daniel Hernandez’s transformation, from high school dropout working at a Brooklyn deli, trademark tattoos and rainbow hair, to a polarizing viral rapper, who beefed with anybody and everybody who stood

in his way (i.e. The Game, YG, and Casanova, among others). Moreover, his affinity with courted local gang life paid a price not only for him, but anyone around him. With his closest allies now behind bars, Tekashi has to live the rest of his life, looking over hisshoulder.

6ix9ine came out of nowhere to become 2018’s biggest new rapper. After a year of hits, beef, and gang violence, he was something else: hip-hop’s most famous cooperating witness. This is Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story, narrated by Angie Martinez.