Mash Off: Music Video Producer Has Car Stolen By Janky Finesser Who Set Up Fake Meeting With “Future”

Music Video Producer Has Hellcat Stolen By Atlanta Music Industry Scammer

“It’s an evil world we live in.”

Listen, we are VERY aware of the obscene number of scammers who walk the streets of Atlanta, Georgia. Apparently, Max Thomas is very UNAWARE of the fugazi fellowship who are looking to finesse any and everyone they think is dumb enough to fall for their hi-jinks.

According to Fox5 Atlanta, Thomas met a guy at a car wash who claimed to work with all the big name artists in the city and beyond. This gentleman’s name was “Timeless”…

“I didn’t think this was the type of person who was gonna rob me,” Thomas said. “He said he’s working with Lil baby, DaBaby, and others.”

“Timeless” worked with all the baby rappers. Got it. What happened next is just…wow. So, “Timeless” tells Max to meet him a Ruth’s Chris steakhouse for a meeting with Future and his manager to talk about shooting a music video and then…

“I’m sitting there eating a Caesar salad and he’s like ‘Alright, they’re here, I’m going to go get them,'” he said. And that’s the last Thomas says he’s seen of “Timeless.” “I don’t know why that valet would have given my keys away because it was my car. I paid the $20 to valet park there,” he said.

That’s right. “Timeless” made off with Max’s beloved Dodge Charger Hellcat. This is the second time that someone has stolen a car from Max in less than a year’s time. Last March, someone lifted Max’s Dodge Challenger from his apartment complex.

We’re here to tell you that there is nothing more Atlanta than getting robbed twice for your Challenger and Charger while also being finessed by a industry scammer.

Ya truly hate to see it.