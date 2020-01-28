Pure Comedy: Don Lemon Loses It Live On-Air Laughing At Donald Trump Hillbilly Jokes, MAGAs Have Meltdown

Don Lemon Breaks Into Uproarious Laughter At Donald Trump Hillybilly Jokes

The MAGAs are very angry this morning and everything is funny.

Last night, during CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, the anchor lost his s#!t laughing at a joke commentator Rick Wilson made about Donald Trump’s lack of substantive education.

Lemon legit belly laughed for 60 whole a$$ seconds to the point where he fell out and banged his head on his desk in giggling euphoria. It’s glorious.

Wilson, along with fellow panelist Wajahat Ali, poured gasoline on Lemon’s laughing fit by launching into hillbilly jokes and set conservatives into a rage in 280-characters or less. The loudest angry “Republican” was none other than 53% of white women’s president himself, the impeached Donald John Trump. Peep the video clip and response below.

Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!). https://t.co/iQXCc7lvCt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

If you woke up this morning wondering why Don Lemon was the #1 trending topic in America, there’s why. The MAGAs are PISSED.

Hate and contempt. That’s what these losers feel for 63,000,000 Americans because their coup continues to fail. @donlemon and @TheRickWilson are still waiting to be picked to play dodgeball in the 7th grade. pic.twitter.com/cIVjB2uVGk — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 28, 2020

Don Lemon you know the saying an empty wagon makes the most noise? That’s you! Keep laughing at us “illiterate credulous rubes” Jokes gonna be on you in November. TRUMP 2020! — The Deplorable Choir⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DeplorableChoir) January 28, 2020

How about you come to Nebraska farm country & I challenge you both to an IQ test?@donlemon @TheRickWilson #CNNisTrash https://t.co/uxoD4M5iIe — Tyler Wellman (@TheTWell) January 28, 2020

Aw. *sticks out bottom lip*