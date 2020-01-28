Will You Be Watching? A Pilot For ‘The Equalizer’ Reboot Starring Queen Latifah Gets Greenlit by CBS

The Equalizer Reboot With Queen Latifah Is In The Works

CBS just ordered the pilot for an Equalizer reboot, which is going to star and be executive produced by Queen Latifah.

According to reports from Deadline, the actress will play a mysterious person who uses her skills to help those in need. This arc is similar to the character Robert McCall, recently made popular by Denzel Washington’s portrayal in the two Equalizer films directed by Antoine Fuqua a few years back. This project and its roots at CBS go way back, as The Equalizer started off as a series on CBS, running for four seasons from 1985 to 1989. Back then, McCall was played by Edward Woodward.

The greenlit pilot will be written by Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller, the showrunners for the upcoming reboot. Marlowe is known for being the executive producer and creator of the syndicated ABC show Castle, also having worked on Air Force One, End of Days, and Hollow Man.

The production company behind the original Equalizer series, Universal Television, has reportedly been interested in this very idea for a long time, but it only became a priority within the last four or five years.

Even though there have been multiple unsuccessful attempts in the past, it looks like the reboot is finally moving in the right direction and returning to their home at CBS.

