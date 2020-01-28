Y’all Bute Or Whatever: Kehlani & YG Reignite Bompton Banoodleship, Stir Up Mixed Reactions
- By Bossip Staff
Kehlani & YG Reignite Relationship, Spark Chitter-Chatter
And just like that Kehlani & YG are back together again–heart-eyed in luhhh–after a messy breakup that devastated fans who rooted for the lovey dovey twosome.
But after months of doing them, YG got his baelicious boo back and looked happier than ever in pics from this past Grammys weekend that stirred up mixed reactions across the internet.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Kehlani & YG reigniting their Bompton banoodleship on the flip.
