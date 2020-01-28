Y’all Bute Or Whatever: Kehlani & YG Reignite Bompton Banoodleship, Stir Up Mixed Reactions

Kehlani & YG Reignite Relationship, Spark Chitter-Chatter

And just like that Kehlani & YG are back together again–heart-eyed in luhhh–after a messy breakup that devastated fans who rooted for the lovey dovey twosome.

But after months of doing them, YG got his baelicious boo back and looked happier than ever in pics from this past Grammys weekend that stirred up mixed reactions across the internet.

YG, Kehlani, Casanova & his girlfriend turning up at Meek Mill’s Grammys after party pic.twitter.com/csS3lv0YiQ — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) January 27, 2020

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Kehlani & YG reigniting their Bompton banoodleship on the flip.